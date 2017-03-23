US gunman kills three 'in race attack'

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Three white men were killed and another wounded when a black gunman opened fire in Fresno, California, in a suspected race attack, police have said.

Kori Ali Muhammad shot 16 rounds in 90 seconds in the shooting spree on Tuesday, said Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Mr Muhammad, 39, was also wanted for the murder of a security guard outside a motel in the city last week.

The suspect had indicated on social media that he hated white people and expressed anti-government views, police said.

All four victims were white men, and one of them was shot sitting in a car.

"He wanted to kill as many people as he could and that's what he set out to do," said Mr Dyer.

"This was a random act of violence. These were unprovoked attacks by an individual who was intent on carrying out homicides today."

He shouted "God is great" in Arabic as police arrested him but this was a hate crime not terrorism, Mr Dyer believed.