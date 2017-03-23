Facebook murder suspect hunted across US

Steve Stephens

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A nationwide manhunt is under way in the US for the suspect who shot dead a grandfather on the street apparently at random and posted the footage.

The suspect, Steve Stephens, said in another video post that he had killed 13 people and would kill more.

Facebook has launched a review of its procedures after criticism that the footage stayed on the site for hours.

Justin Osofsky, Facebook’s vice-president of global operations, said the first complaint made about the video showing the killing came nearly two hours after it was posted.

But he added: “We know we need to do better.”

He shot dead 74-year-old Robert Godwin in Ohio as the victim walked home from Easter lunch on Sunday afternoon.