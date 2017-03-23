St Petersburg metro explosion kills several

About 10 people have been killed in an explosion between two underground stations in St Petersburg. Photo: Facebook

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - About 10 people have been killed in an explosion between two underground stations in St Petersburg.

The head of Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the blast hit the train between Sennaya Ploschad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.

President Vladimir Putin said all causes, including terrorism, were being investigated.

Initial reports suggested there had been two explosions, one at each of the two stations.

A spokesman for St Petersburg's governor said at least 10 people had been killed and 50 injured. But minutes later, Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the death toll was nine, with 20 hurt.

Images posted on social media showed a badly mangled carriage, with a number of casualties nearby.