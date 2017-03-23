Cyclone Debbie: Experts fear damage to Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Cyclone Debbie is likely to have damaged Australia's already beleaguered Great Barrier Reef, experts have said.

Marine experts said they expected to find damage to the reef's ecosystem, although it would not rival widespread destruction caused by coral bleaching.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said it had not yet been able to assess potential damage caused by the storm.

But the authority's director, Dr David Wachenfeld, said he feared the cyclone's impact because it had been large, intense and slow-moving.

The cyclone struck the Queensland coast as a category four storm, carrying winds of up to 263km/h (163 mph).Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said some damage on land was not as widespread as first anticipated.