Adele sends her love to terror victims

She said on stage: "Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I feel very far away and very strange not being at home. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone [I know] is fine, but there are people that aren't fine. So let's dedicate this to them tonight and to my hometown which is my soul mate. This is Make You Feel My Love."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Adele has sent her condolences to the victims of the London terror attack during her concert in Auckland, New Zealand, which claimed the lives of four innocent people.The 28-year-old singer - who was born in the UK capital's Tottenham area - reached out to those affected by the tragic event which took place in Westminster on Wednesday, when a terrorist used a car to mow down a group of people on Westminster Bridge before heading to the Houses of Parliament armed with a knife and stabbed and murdered a police officer before being shot and killed.Adele took to the stage at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium to send her love to the "friends and family" of the three innocent people who lost their lives during the attack, describing her hometown as her "soul mate".