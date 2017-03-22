Disney stole 'Zootopia' writer claims

Walt Disney Co was sued on Tuesday by a longtime Hollywood screenwriter and producer who accused the studio of copying its blockbuster, Oscar-winning animated film Zootopia from his work without permission.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Walt Disney Co was sued on Tuesday by a longtime Hollywood screenwriter and producer who accused the studio of copying its blockbuster, Oscar-winning animated film Zootopia from his work without permission.Gary Goldman, whose credits include the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall and Tom Cruise film Minority Report, filed his copyright infringement lawsuit in the US District Court in Los Angeles.He said Disney replicated, sometimes "virtually verbatim," the themes, settings, plot, characters and dialogue, as well as the title, of his Zootopia concept, which he had pitched to the studio in 2000 and 2009.