Today is World Water Day.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - World Water Day is an annual event celebrated on 22 March.

The day focuses attention on the importance of universal access to clean water and the need to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

World Water Day is also used to highlight the need for improved access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in developing countries.

World Water Day is supported by organizations, institutions, programmes and stakeholders across the globe. Additionally, a number of non-governmental organizations promoting clean water and sustainable aquatic habitats have used World Water Day as a time to focus attention on critical current issues related to water.

Events such as theatrical and musical celebrations, educational events, and campaigns to raise money for access to clean and affordable water are held worldwide on or close to 22 March.

The first International World Water Day, designated by the United Nations, was commemorated in 1993.