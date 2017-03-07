Electronics banned on some US flights from Middle East

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The US has announced a ban on large electronic devices from cabin baggage on passenger flights from eight Muslim majority countries.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said extremists were seeking "innovative methods" to bring down jets.

The measure will affect nine airlines operating out of 10 airports.

Large electronic devices will only be allowed on board in checked baggage. Phones are exempt from the new rules.

Bombs could be hidden in laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players and electronic games, it said.