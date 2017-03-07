Deadly attack on Damascus court complex

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack at the main court complex in the centre of the Syrian capital, Damascus, state media report.

The bomber detonated an explosive vest after police tried to stop him entering the Palace of Justice, which is close to the famous Souk al-Hamidieyh market.

Two hours later, a second bomb blast was reported in Rabweh, to the west.

The bombings come on the sixth anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

What began as an Arab Spring uprising against an autocratic ruler has mushroomed into a brutal proxy war that has drawn in regional and world powers.

Activists say more than 320,000 people have been killed and 11 million displaced.