Somali pirates hijack 1st commercial ship since 2012

omali pirates have released the hijacked supertanker Sirius Star. The Saudi-owned crude carrier was hijacked by Somali pirates November 15, 2008.

Aircraft from regional naval force EU Navfor were flying overhead to track the ship, he said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Pirates have hijacked an oil tanker with eight Sri Lankan crew onboard, a Somali official said on Tuesday, the first time they have successfully taken a commercial ship since 2012.Experts said the ship was an easy target and ship owners were becoming lax after a long period without many attacks.The Aris 13 sent a distress call on Monday, turned off its tracking system and altered course for the Somali port town of Alula, said John Steed of the aid group Oceans Beyond Piracy."The ship reported it was being followed by two skiffs yesterday afternoon. Then it disappeared," said Steed, an expert on piracy who is in contact with naval forces tracking the ship.