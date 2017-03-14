Golf club makes historic vote to allow women members

Muirfield Golf Club.

In a fresh ballot, 80.2% of members at the privately owned Scottish golf club, founded in 1744, opted to accept female members, overturning a previous vote held less than 12 months ago.

The R&A, the organizer of the Open Championship, moved quickly to reinstate Muirfield on the Open rota after it was removed in 2016.

The result of last May's vote caused a storm, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling the decision "indefensible."

In response to Tuesday's announcement, Sturgeon tweeted: "Well done, Muirfield -- decision to admit women members emphatic and the right one. Look forward to seeing you host the Open again in future."

