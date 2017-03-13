Translate to: 

George Michael's grave 'put under 24-hour guard'

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The grave of George Michael has been put under round-the-clock guard, according to a report.

The family of the Careless Whisper hitmaker - who passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day, aged 53 - are reportedly fearful of people stealing tributes left by friends and relatives at Highgate Cemetery, north London, and have therefore decided to increase security around the burial site.

The family have also remained tight-lipped regarding the date of George's funeral, conscious that a string of anticipated celebrity guests, such as Sir Elton John, Martin Kemp and ex-Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley, could cause the event to descend into a circus, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

Meanwhile, George is reported to have left his £10 million London mansion to his older sister Melanie (55).
 
16:09 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
