Trump travel ban: Hawaii files first legal challenge

Hawaii has become the first US state to file a suit against President Donald Trump's revised travel order.

The directive, which takes effect on 16 March, places a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations and a 120-day ban on all refugees.

The previous order, which was blocked by a federal court, sparked confusion at airports and mass protests.

"Nothing of substance has changed: There is the same blanket ban on entry from Muslim-majority countries (minus one)," Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said of the new order.

Its attorney general says the new version is fundamentally the same as the first, calling it "Muslim Ban 2.0".