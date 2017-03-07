IS gunmen dressed as medics kill 30 at Kabul military hospital

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - More than 30 people have been killed after attackers dressed as doctors stormed the largest military hospital in Kabul, Afghan officials say.

Militants armed with guns and grenades gained entry after one detonated explosives at a hospital gate and then opened fire on staff and patients.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) group has claimed the attack.

The Taliban has denied any involvement.

More than 50 people were also wounded, the defence ministry said.

"In all religions, a hospital is regarded as an immune site and attacking it is attacking the whole of Afghanistan," he said.

Commandos who landed on the Sardar Daud hospital roof killed all four attackers after several hours of fighting.President Ashraf Ghani said the attack at the 400-bed hospital "trampled all human values".