Fillon refuses to quit French election despite charges

French centre-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - French centre-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon has said he will fight on, as he announced that a judge was placing him under formal investigation.

"It's a political assassination," Mr Fillon told reporters on Wednesday.

He has now been summoned to appear before the judge, Serge Tournaire, on 15 March.

The date is just two days before the deadline for candidates to submit their final applications. The first round takes place on 23 April, followed by a second-round run-off on 7 May.

For weeks, he has fought allegations that his wife was paid for years for work she did not do.