PricewaterhouseCoopers apologises for blunder at the Oscars

PricewaterhouseCoopers has apologised for the major blunder during the Oscars announcement.

Many of the actors wore blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, which has been fighting for immigrant and human rights.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - PricewaterhouseCoopers has apologised for the major blunder during the Oscars announcement.The firm was responsible for organising the envelopes announcing the winners and has taken responsibility for La La Land being named as best picture - when Moonlight had actually won.In the night's biggest protest move, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won Best Foreign Language Film but abstained from attending the awards on account of President Donald Trump's travel ban on certain Muslim countries.The ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel who also took a few jabs at Trump, during a night in which others used the opportunity to make their voices heard too.Farhadi sent Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari to read out a statement on his behalf.“My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US.”Actor Gael Garcia Bernal used his role as presenter to speak out against Donald Trump's wall.“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a human being, I am against any form of law that wants to separate us.”