Kim Jong-nam: More arrests over airport poisoning

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Malaysia.

A woman travelling on a Vietnamese passport has also been detained.

The two female suspects have been remanded in custody for seven days.

The inspector general of the Royal Malaysia police, Sri Khalid Bin Abu Bakar, said the second woman was detained on Thursday over the death of "a Korean male".

A female Indonesian suspect and a Malaysian man thought to be her boyfriend were both detained on Thursday.Kim died on Monday after apparently being poisoned while waiting to board a flight in Kuala Lumpur.Police say they have now finished their post-mortem examination, though the results have not yet been made public.