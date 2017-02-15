British Airways cabin crew to stage 4-day strike

British Airways cabin crew are due to stage a four-day strike from next week.

The union says they earn less than the other cabin crew staff and some of them have to take on second jobs.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - British Airways cabin crew are due to stage a four-day strike from next week.It's the latest in a series of stoppages this year in a dispute over pay.However this does not include British Airways flights operated by Comair.Unite, the union representing the cabin crew, say they intend to pile on the pressure by staging another four-day walk-out from next Wednesday.That comes on top of four days of strike action already in place for this Friday.The dispute centres around pay for the next crew who do both short and long haul flights.