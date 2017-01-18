4 dead in French ski resort avalanche

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - At least four people have died in an avalanche at the ski resort of Tignes in south-eastern France, rescuers say.

A group of nine was buried after the wall of snow swept through an off-piste area, police say, with the other five people still missing.

The group was reportedly made up of eight skiers and a guide.

The 400-metre (1,300ft) wide avalanche occurred at an altitude of 2,100 metres, and struck at a particularly busy time during half-term holidays.

The resort is popular with British holidaymakers, but local police have told the BBC that the four dead skiers were all French nationals.

The avalanche appeared to have been set off by a group of skiers higher up, the ski station said in a statement.

"Five people are still buried under a huge mass of snow," said a rescue official from nearby Albertville.