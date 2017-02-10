Khloé Kardashian drops Lamar's surname from passport

Khloé Kardashian.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Khloé Kardashian has officially dropped Lamar Odom's surname from her passport, and celebrated with a mock copy of her new identification.The 32-year-old television personality - who first filed for a divorce from the 37-year-old retired professional basketball player in 2013 after four years of marriage - had her divorce finalised last year and has now decided to update her passport with her ex-husband's name removed from her identification, according to TMZ.The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has celebrated the news with her family on Thursday evening with a cake iced with a mock copy of her new official document.And the golden-haired beauty's older sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, documented the party on social media.Speaking in a clip on Snapchat, which saw the raven-haired beauty pan to the tasty treat, she said: "Look what Khloe's assistants got for her because she got a new passport."Without her old last name. It's her new last name and look at the weight you guys. Can you get skinny bitch as your weight? How cute is this cake you guys?"