Translate to: 

Prince Charles leads tribute to goddaughter

Prince Charles leads tribute to goddaughter
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Prince Charles has led tributes to his late goddaughter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 45.

The 68-year-old British royal and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, said they were "deeply saddened" by the news that Tara had passed away at her home in London on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 45.

In a statement, they said: "We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family."

Family friend Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also paid tribute to Tara, who she said had a "magnificent and beautifully energetic soul".

She said in a statement: "The York Family are so shocked by this tragic news of the magnificent, beautifully energetic soul of Tara. My mother, Susie Barrantes, was her very proud godmother, and she adored her. We are all deeply shocked and saddened and send all our love and strength to the family in Dummer."

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a property in London and says the death is currently "being treated as unexplained".
 
14:48 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
Ram56
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
CityCentral
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up