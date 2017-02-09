Prince Charles leads tribute to goddaughter

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a property in London and says the death is currently "being treated as unexplained".

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Prince Charles has led tributes to his late goddaughter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 45.The 68-year-old British royal and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, said they were "deeply saddened" by the news that Tara had passed away at her home in London on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 45.In a statement, they said: "We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family."Family friend Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also paid tribute to Tara, who she said had a "magnificent and beautifully energetic soul".She said in a statement: "The York Family are so shocked by this tragic news of the magnificent, beautifully energetic soul of Tara. My mother, Susie Barrantes, was her very proud godmother, and she adored her. We are all deeply shocked and saddened and send all our love and strength to the family in Dummer."