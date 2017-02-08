Top court throws out case against Mugabe

Robert Mugabe.

Mkwananzi said Mugabe also claimed partisan control of the police and army, which is against the constitution.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court dismissed a case against President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday lodged by an activist who accused the aging leader of violating the southern African country's supreme law during protests last year.The case was the first time a private citizen has asked the court to decide whether actions by 92-year-old Mugabe, the world's oldest leader, violated the constitution.Mugabe, who has ruled the former British colony since independence in 1980, was last year confronted by the biggest anti-government protests in a decade. Security forces responded with teargas and water cannon.Political activist Promise Mkwananzi, whose #Tajamuka group helped organise the demonstrations, said in his application that Mugabe's response and speeches in the protests' aftermath "undermined national security and threatened citizens."At a meeting with war veterans after one of the protests, Mugabe said his ruling ZANU-PF punished defectors during the liberation war by keeping them "underground like rats, in bunkers" - something he threatened to do to protest leaders.