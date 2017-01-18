Today is World Cancer Day

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A truly global event taking place every year on 4 February.

World Cancer Day is an international day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020.

World Cancer Day targets misinformation, raises awareness, and reduces stigma.

Multiple initiatives run on World Cancer Day to show support for those affected by cancer.