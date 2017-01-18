Pregnant Beyonce photo mesmerises America

The photo showed Beyonce kneeling in front of a giant hedge of roses, wearing blue satin knickers and a maroon bra. She is covered with a long green veil, and is already heavily pregnant.

The new president and his flurry of executive orders and swift-moving, substantive changes to US policy and procedure seemed to leave little oxygen for any other headlines.

But even President Trump lacks the star power of Queen Bee.

Prior to the inauguration, some fans joked that Beyonce should drop an album as Trump was being sworn in, and in doing so steal the spotlight from the new commander in chief.

Beyonce did one better: she announced, via a resplendent photo on Instagram, that she would be dropping something else - two something elses, in fact.

That's right - Beyonce is having twins.



"I literally tripped and fell at a formal Fulbright dinner because I found out Beyonce was pregnant with twins," wrote one woman on Twitter.



Other social media users were less articulate, relying on gifs and emojis to showcase their elation.

Less than two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, it seemed the only news from here on out would be political.