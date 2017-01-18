Man killed by crocodile in Australia

Generic image.

The man, 47, was wading across Cahill's Crossing near Kakadu National Park when he was taken by the 3.3m (11ft) reptile, police said.

Two women made it across the river before realising the man was missing.

Local media reported he was from a nearby remote community.

"There is a fair bit of water flowing across at the moment due to the rains and it's a notorious area for crocs there," Northern Territory Police superintendent Bob Harrison told Northern Territory News.

A man has been killed by a crocodile at a river crossing in Australia's Northern Territory. His body was found 2km (1.2 miles) downstream on Thursday night, police said. The crocodile was shot and killed.