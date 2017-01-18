CIA releases 13 million declassified documents online

The records include intelligence briefings, research papers, UFO sightings and psychic experiments. Generic image

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - About 13 million formerly classified documents from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been released online for the first time.

The documents were uploaded following lengthy efforts from freedom of information advocates and a lawsuit against the CIA.

The full archive is made up of almost 800,000 files with 13 million pages.

It includes the papers of Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, as well as several hundred thousand pages of intelligence analysis and science research and development.

Among the more unusual records are documents from the so-called Stargate programme, which dealt with psychic powers and extrasensory perception.

Those include records of testing on celebrity psychic Uri Geller in 1973, when he was already a well-established performer.

Memos detail how Mr Geller was able to partly replicate pictures drawn in another room with varying - but sometimes precise - accuracy, leading the researchers to write that he "demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner".

