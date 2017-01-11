Translate to: 

Russia likely main topic in Trump's 1st news conference

US President-elect Donald Trump. Image: wikipedia.org.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - President-elect Donald Trump will use his first news conference in nearly six months on Wednesday to lay out a plan to separate himself from his business empire to try to erase questions about potential conflicts of interest, but Russia is likely to take centre stage.

In his first formal session with reporters since winning the 8 November election, Trump will likely face questions about his bid to warm US relations with Moscow after US intelligence agencies concluded Russia used cyber hacking to try to tilt the election in his favour.

There was an unpredictable element to the news conference, to be held at his Trump Tower headquarters in New York, given Trump's repeated criticism of the US news media and his belief that many news organizations favoured Democrat Hillary Clinton during last year's presidential campaign.

The president-elect, who is to be sworn in on 20 January, has been under pressure to separate himself from his global business operations to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest once he moves into the White House.

After initially declaring there was no law that prohibited him from maintaining control of his business while serving as president, Trump switched gears in December and said legal documents were being crafted "which take me completely out of business operations."

Trump has said his two adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, will manage his businesses and no new deals will be done during his time in office, but has offered few details.

He has not said he would divest from his companies, a step some critics say he should take. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, announced plans on Monday to divest much of his holdings in preparation for taking a senior advisory role in the Trump White House.
 
16:16 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
