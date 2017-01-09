Golden Globes: La La Land dominates with 7 awards

A scene from La La Land.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Hollywood musical La La Land has broken the record for the most Golden Globe Awards, winning seven prizes.
It won every award it was nominated for - including best musical or comedy film, best director, screenplay, score and song.
Its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling also won in the acting categories.
British actors also enjoyed a golden night in the TV categories, with prizes for The Night Manager and The Crown.
Read more on BBC.
