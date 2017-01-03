'No proof Russian hacking influenced US election'

Donald Trump.

Leading lawmakers from both parties have voiced alarm at the suggestion of Russian interference, whether or not it made a difference in the outcome.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - No evidence has emerged to suggest Russian hacking influenced the outcome of the US presidential election and it would be irresponsible to jump to conclusions before receiving a final intelligence report, Donald Trump's spokesman said on Monday."There is zero evidence that they influenced the election," Sean Spicer told Fox News.Due to become White House press secretary when Trump enters the White House on 20 January, Spicer told CNN the president-elect would see the intelligence report once it was completed later this week. On Saturday, Trump warned against being quick to pin the blame on Russia for the hacking of US emails."The idea that we're jumping to conclusions before we have a final report is irresponsible," Spicer told CNN.President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies last week for alleged Kremlin involvement in hacking that intelligence officials said aimed to help the Republican Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 8 November election.