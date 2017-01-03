Turkey nightclub attack: Arrests in hunt for gunman

Undated images of the suspect released by Turkish police.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Turkish police have launched raids in Istanbul and arrested 12 people, as the hunt for an attacker who killed 39 people in a nightclub intensifies.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said authorities had fingerprints and a basic description, and vowed to "speedily" identify the suspect.

Some 600 revellers were in the Reina nightclub early on Sunday when the gunman attacked.

The Islamic State (IS) group said it was behind the attack.

There are some reports in Turkish media that the authorities know the man's identity but have not made it public.

Police have released new images said to be of the suspect but have not yet named him.