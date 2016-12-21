New York police bolster security in wake of Berlin attack

The deadly truck attack in Berlin on Monday. Image: twitter.com

But Germany’s interior minister said that despite the claim, investigators were following various leads.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - New York City has stepped up its security at Christmas markets across the city in the wake of the deadly truck attack in Berlin on Monday.No specific threat has been reported in the city but as a precaution, the New York police department is deploying heavily-armed critical response officers.At a time when New York City is experiencing a record 60 million number of tourists, increased security is top of mind for authorities.The city’s counter terrorism unit has been deployed to high-profile areas like Union Square, Columbus Circle and Bryant Park, where seasonal markets are set up.Police officers with bullet proof vests and assault rifles are also standing in amongst stalls selling festive season gifts.It’s understood authorities have also contacted truck companies in and around the city as a proactive approach to events in Berlin and Nice earlier this year.German authorities on Tuesday released a Pakistani asylum-seeker suspected of driving a truck into a Berlin Christmas market and killing 12 people due to a lack of evidence and the interior minister said the real perpetrator may still be on the run.The truck smashed into wooden huts serving mulled wine and sausages on Monday evening at the foot of the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church, one of west Berlin’s most famous landmarks. Forty-five people were injured, 30 severely.Islamic State claimed responsibility the attack, saying the perpetrator was a “soldier” of the militant group.“He executed the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition countries,” its AMAQ news agency said.