Berlin attack 'probably terror attack'

A dozen people lost their lives when the lorry rammed into the festive crowds.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - German police are investigating a "probable terrorist attack" after a man ploughed a lorry into a Christmas market in the heart of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

He arrived in Germany in February as a refugee, the DPA news agency said.

"All police measures related to the suspected terrorist attack at Breitscheidplatz are progressing at full steam and with the necessary diligence," Berlin Police said on Twitter.

German politicians had avoided branding the bloodshed a terror attack in the hours immediately following, but Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told ARD television, "there are many things pointing to one".

They have detained the driver, who security sources reportedly say is an Afghan or Pakistani asylum seeker.The daily Tagesspiegel said the man was known to the police for minor crimes, but not terror links.