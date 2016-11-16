Donald Trump: 'No new business deals' during presidency

Donald Trump.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Donald Trump has said his sons will run his businesses during his presidency but there will be "no new deals".

He tweeted he would "hold a news conference in the near future", after delaying an announcement on how to handle his business interests.

The US president-elect had been due to hold a rare press conference on the matter on Thursday.

Mr Trump also said that he would make an announcement about his choice for secretary of state on Tuesday.

On his Twitter account, Mr Trump said that, although he was not mandated by law to do so, he would leave his businesses before 20 January, when he will be inaugurated president.

"Two of my children, Don and Eric, plus executives, will manage them," he tweeted. "No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office."