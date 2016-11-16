Ice loss spreads up Antarctic glaciers

Scientists have combined nearly a quarter of a century of observations to show how the region's great glaciers are losing height by up to 7m per year.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The scale and pace of change now taking place in West Antarctica is captured in a new, long-term satellite record.

The satellite data also traces the way this thinning behaviour has spread up the length of the ice streams.

The glaciers concerned all terminate in the Amundsen Sea and are significant contributors to global ocean rise.

Their names are Pine Island, Thwaites, Pope, Smith, and Kohler.