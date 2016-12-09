Ex-minister jailed for tax fraud

Generic image.

Cahuzac had admitted in evidence that he hid funds offshore to maintain his family’s standard of living.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A former minister who led a French government crackdown on tax evasion was sentenced to three years in jail yesterday for hiding an offshore bank account of his own, in a scandal that deeply embarrassed President Francois Hollande.A Paris court found Jerome Cahuzac, 67, a cosmetic surgeon by trade who was made budget minister when Hollande won power in 2012, guilty of tax fraud and money-laundering.Cahuzac’s ex-wife, Patricia Menard, was given a two-year prison sentence for her role in stashing millions of euros abroad from the couple’s lucrative hair-transplant business.The court also gave Francois Reyl, a Swiss banker, a one-year suspended prison sentence and fined him ß375 000 (R5.5million) for assisting the couple.Reyl Bank was fined ß1.87million (R27-million) for money-laundering.