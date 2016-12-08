Dinosaur tail discovered

The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur has been found entombed in amber, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. Photo: CNN

Xing Lida, a Chinese paleontologist found the specimen, the size of a dried apricot, at an amber market in northern Myanmar near the Chinese border.

The remarkable piece was destined to end up as a curiosity or piece of jewelry, with Burmese traders believing a plant fragment was trapped inside.

"I realized that the content was a vertebrate, probably theropod, rather than any plant," Xing told CNN.

"I was not sure that (the trader) really understood how important this specimen was, but he did not raise the price."

The findings, which shed fresh light on how dinosaurs looked, are published in the December issue of Current Biology.

Ryan McKellar, a paleontologist at the Royal Saskatchwan Museum in Canada and co-author of the paper, says he was blown away when Xing first showed him the piece of amber.



"It's a once in a lifetime find. The finest details are visible and in three dimensions."

