Plane crashes in Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight with 48 people on board has crashed in the north of the country.

The army has recovered at least 21 bodies from the crash site in the Havelian area, about 70km (43 miles) north of Islamabad, a military statement said.

The national carrier has been accused of safety failures in the past.

There were 42 passengers, five crew members and one ground engineer on board, the airline confirmed.

A famous former pop singer turned Islamic preacher, Junaid Jamshed, and his wife were on the flight's passenger list, according to leading private news channel GEO TV.

Flight PK-661 "lost contact with the control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad", the airline said.