Brexit: EU negotiator says 'time's short' for reaching deal

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The UK will have to reach a Brexit deal by October 2018, according to the EU's chief negotiator for Brexit.

Michel Barnier told reporters that "time will be short" for negotiations because the proposed deal needed to be ratified as part of the two year process set to be triggered in March.

He said the UK could not "cherry pick" on issues such as the single market.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Mr Barnier said a taskforce of 30 people had been set up to make sure the EU would "be ready" when Article 50 was called.

"Time will be short," he said. "It is clear the period for actual negotiations will be shorter than two years.

"At the beginning, the two years included the time for the council to set guidelines and to authorise negotiations. At the end, the agreement must of course be approved by the Council and European Parliament. Finally the UK will have to approve the agreement - all within the two year period.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May told the BBC she was aiming for a "red, white and blue Brexit" for the UK.