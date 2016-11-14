Nestle to cut sugar in chocolate by 40%

The Swiss food giant, Nestle, says it has made a scientific breakthrough that can sharply cut the sugar in its chocolate.

The company, which makes Kitkat and Aero, says its researchers have found a way to structure sugar differently, so that it uses 40% less.

It claims this can be done without affecting the taste.

Its scientists altered the structure of sugar so that it dissolves more quickly.

This fools the taste buds, with the effect of raising the sweetness, claims Nestle.

The company's chief technology officer, Stefan Catsicas, described the work as "truly groundbreaking research".

Nestle says it is patenting the findings, and it would start using the new sugar across its range from 2018.