Texas reports 1st case of Zika spread by local mosquitoes

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was coordinating with state and local officials to increase surveillance efforts and “vector control activities” such as spraying for adult mosquitoes and applying larvicide to kill emerging mosquitoes.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Texas health officials on Monday reported the state’s first case of Zika likely spread by local mosquitoes, making Texas the second state within the continental United States to report local transmission of the virus that has been linked to birth defects.The case involved a woman living in Cameron County near the Mexico border who is not pregnant, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.Pregnancy is the biggest concern with Zika because the virus can cause severe, life-long birth defects, including microcephaly, in which a child is born with an abnormally small head, a sign its brain has stopped growing normally.Texas said it currently has no other suspected cases of local Zika transmission, but officials there plan to step up efforts to watch for the virus.