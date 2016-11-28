Castro's death huge loss for SA & Africa

Castro visits Paris in March 1995. Photo: CNN.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says while some may be celebrating the passing of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, it’s a huge loss for South Africa and former oppressed African states.On Saturday morning the world woke up to the news of Castro’s passing.His brother, President Raul Castro, who took over from him in 2008, made the announcement on state television.The cause of Castro’s death is still unknown, however, it’s reported that he was in bad health over the past decade, making less public appearances.The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the passing of Castro is a great loss.The foundations director Nishaan Bolten says Castro was a champion for African liberation movements.“It’s still difficult imagining the world without people like Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela and other liberation icons because they represented the best that the world had to offer in terms of fighting for justice, for freedom and for liberation.”At the same time, the Nelson Mandela Foundation says Castro shared a close relationship with Mandela and South Africans will forever be grateful to Castro for his leadership in assisting the liberation movement in fighting the apartheid government.