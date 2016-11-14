Indian film star takes piggy to bank

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A south Indian film star has caused a sensation after being photographed standing in a bank queue with a live piglet tucked under his arm.

Ravi Babu said the piglet would star in his next film called Adhigo, which translates from the Telugu to "there".

"I was taking it to a computer graphics lab when I realised I didn't have money for fuel," Mr Babu told the BBC.

The picture is being widely circulated on Indian social media.

Long bank queues have become common after 500 and 1,000 rupee notes were banned in a crackdown on corruption."I stopped at the ATM but had to carry it myself because it squealed when my production assistant tried carrying it."You have to hold it with your hand under its chest and hold it close to you to make it feel comfortable."