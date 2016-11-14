Translate to: 

Ellen DeGeneres receives Medal of Freedom

Ellen DeGeneres receives Medal of Freedom
Ellen DeGeneres receives the Medal of Honour from president Barack Obama.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres was praised by the US president for her influence on the gay rights movement as she received the country's highest civilian honour.
 
Celebrities including Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Michael Jordan were also among the 21 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
 
Barack Obama said it was easy to forget the risk Ellen DeGeneres took to come out as gay in 1997.
He said her bravery helped "push our country in the direction of justice".
 
"It's easy to forget now, when we've come so far... just how much courage was required for Ellen to come out on the most public of stages almost 20 years ago," he said during the award ceremony at the White House.
 
"What an incredible burden that was to bear - to risk your career like that - people don't do that very often. And then, to have the hopes of millions on your shoulders."
 
The award, which recognises contributions to United States culture, security and international interests, is the highest honour a civilian can receive, alongside the Congressional Gold Medal, a similar accolade awarded by the US Congress.
 
"These are folks who have helped make me who I am,'' Obama said.
"Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, personal way, in ways that they probably couldn't imagine."
 
11:59 (GMT+2), Wed, 23 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
After breaking his neck in a rugby game, a local rugby player has astounded the medical profession by walking again. He, his friends and family believe that the power of prayer healed him. Do you believe that prayer has the power to heal?
Definitely
George Herald 66%
No
George Herald 31%
I'm not sure
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Ever_be
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
Shawn1971
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up