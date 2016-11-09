Ring of Fire: Countries constantly struck by earthquakes

New fault lines emerged there as recently as September 2010 when Christchurch was struck by a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake. The quake smashed buildings, cracked roads, twisted rail lines and ripped a new 3.5m wide fault line in the earth's surface. Image: New Zealand Herald.

It also takes in Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia, where the Indo-Australian Plate collides with the Eurasian Plate.

he most catastrophic earthquakes have taken place around the Ring of Fire, including the strongest one on record, a magnitude 9.5 in Chile in the 1960s.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - No place on Earth is safe from the force of Mother Nature but countries on the "Ring of Fire" are certainly most vulnerable.The Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped band of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. It is the most seismically active zone on the planet.The Ring of Fire extends 40,000km and includes 452 volcanoes.It stretches from the southern tip of South America, up and along the west coast of North America, across the Bering Strait and down through Japan and then south to New Zealand.