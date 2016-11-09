Japan lifts tsunami advisories after earthquake

A screenshot taken during a news broadcast on ABC News.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Japan has lifted the tsunami advisories issued after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit its eastern coast.

The quake struck near Fukushima at about 06:00 local time, (21:00 GMT Monday), triggering initial warnings of 3m (9.8ft) high waves.

The waves which eventually hit the coast were much smaller.

Thousands were asked to evacuate the area and minor injuries were reported.

An earthquake and tsunami struck the area in 2011 killing 18,000 people.

That quake, one of the most powerful ever recorded, also caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, where a massive clean-up operation is still going on.

Officials have said there is no sign of damage to the plant this time.

Heading for higher ground

The depth of Tuesday's quake was estimated to be 30km (18.6 miles), the JMA said.

Strong tremors could be felt as far away as the capital, Tokyo, 100 miles south of Fukushima prefecture. Buildings in the capital shook for at least 30 seconds.



The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes in Tokyo says tens of thousands of people have heeded evacuation warnings and headed for higher ground.



Ships could be seen moving away from harbours in Fukushima prefecture and car manufacturer Nissan suspended work at its Fukushima engine factory.

The US Geological Survey initially put the magnitude at 7.3 but later downgraded this to 6.9, lower than the number given by the Japanese authorities.