Mugabe 'won't be forced to step down by factions'

State media says he told a meeting of independent war collaborators that if he has to retire he will do so properly.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - President Robert Mugabe says if he has to retire, he will do so properly but there’s no sign that it will be any time soon.The president was making the point that he won’t be forced to step down by factions within his party plotting to succeed him.Ruling party officials in four out of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces have already said they want President Mugabe to be their candidate in the 2018 elections.And the other six are likely to do the same ahead of next month's party congress.So, Mugabe’s comments about retirement are unlikely to mean that he’s getting ready to step down any time soon.