Suicide bombing in Kabul: 27 killed

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A suicide bomber has killed at least 27 people in a suicide attack inside a Shia Muslim mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, police say.

Another 35 were wounded in the blast at the Baqir ul Olum mosque.

The attacker was on foot and blew himself up among crowds inside the building, officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Afghanistan has largely been spared levels of sectarian violence seen by Pakistan and Iraq.

But Shia, who make up about 15% of the population in Afghanistan, have been attacked several times in recent months.

At least 14 people died in a gun attack on a shrine in Kabul in October.