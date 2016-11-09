Jeremy Clarkson accuses airport worker of barring him from flight

Jeremy Clarkson.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - An airport worker kept Jeremy Clarkson off a UK-bound flight because of a Top Gear special, it has been reported.

The ex-Top Gear host claimed Stuttgart Airport worker Manuel Pereira had said he was from Argentina as he stopped him boarding a flight in Germany on Monday.

Top Gear's Argentina special prompted protests over a car number plate that appeared to refer to the Falklands War.

A spokesman for Stuttgart Airport told the BBC Mr Clarkson and his team had missed several calls for their flight.

"From this point there is no chance for boarding, even if the passengers show up."

He said that the other passengers had already boarded, and added: "Due to airline policy after a certain time of absence the luggage will be removed from the aircraft and the missing passengers will be withdrawn from the passenger list.