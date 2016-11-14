France marks year since Paris attacks

France yesterday marked the first anniversary of the Paris attacks with sombre ceremonies and painful memories for the relatives of the 130 people killed.

Rock star Sting reopened the refurbished Bataclan with an emotionally charged show held amid tight security on Saturday.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - France yesterday marked the first anniversary of the Paris attacks with sombre ceremonies and painful memories for the relatives of the 130 people killed.President Francois Hollande unveiled plaques at sites across the city attacked by the Islamic State jihadist group, starting at the Stade de France.Manuel Dias, 63, was killed by a suicide bomber outside the national stadium, where France were playing Germany in a football match, in the first of a series of coordinated attacks on the evening of November 13 last year.Hollande and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also unveiled plaques outside bars and restaurants in the trendy neighbourhood where gunmen sprayed bullets at people enjoying a Friday evening out.The final ceremony took place outside the Bataclan, the concert hall where 90 people were killed by three attackers during a rock concert in the culmination of the carnage.The names of those killed were read out as hundreds of people gathered under rainy skies watched in silence.