Anti-Trump demonstrations hit second day after election

Americans protesting Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election took to the streets for a second night of demonstrations and vigils in several US cities. Image: twitter.com

Rallies heated up in Portland, Oregon, where police publicly declared a "riot" due to "extensive criminal and dangerous behavior" and are calling the protest "unlawful" in tweets on the police department's Twitter page.

"After several orders to disperse, police have used less lethal munitions to effect arrests and move the crowd," another tweet added.

Police tweeted that projectiles had been thrown at officers, and cars had been damaged.

Protests and marches continued in other US cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Dallas and Oakland, California.

Trump took to Twitter to call the demonstrations that first developed on Wednesday "very unfair."

The mood in the streets where protesters marched was as varied as the locations.

Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, if not tense and somber.



In Philadelphia, protester Deb Bentzel said that "as a woman and someone who believes all people, regardless of their race, religion or citizenship status should be supported and embraced by this country," she marched to reject "the racism, hate, misogyny and fear that this man (Trump) projects and fosters in others."

In Minneapolis, protester Lauren Peck shared similar sentiments as she gathered with others at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, named for the late US senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey, at the University of Minnesosta.



"I feel it's important to voice that I have serious concerns about this President-elect and the racism, sexism, xenophobia and so much more that does not represent me or so many in my life. The mood here is peaceful, positive and energetic," Peck said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Americans protesting Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election took to the streets for a second night of demonstrations and vigils in several US cities.